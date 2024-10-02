We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Amphenol (APH) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Amphenol (APH - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Amphenol is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 622 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Amphenol is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APH's full-year earnings has moved 4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, APH has gained about 28.4% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 23%. This means that Amphenol is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is American Superconductor (AMSC - Free Report) . The stock is up 91.5% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, American Superconductor's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 477.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Amphenol belongs to the Electronics - Connectors industry, which includes 2 individual stocks and currently sits at #103 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 27.4% so far this year, so APH is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, American Superconductor falls under the Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry. Currently, this industry has 28 stocks and is ranked #148. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -21.5%.
Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to Amphenol and American Superconductor as they could maintain their solid performance.