Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Alibaba (BABA) This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Alibaba (BABA - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Alibaba is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 213 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Alibaba is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BABA's full-year earnings has moved 14% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that BABA has returned about 45.5% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 20.9%. As we can see, Alibaba is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Texas Roadhouse (TXRH - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 45%.

Over the past three months, Texas Roadhouse's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Alibaba is a member of the Internet - Commerce industry, which includes 39 individual companies and currently sits at #72 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 24.7% so far this year, so BABA is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Texas Roadhouse belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry. This 43-stock industry is currently ranked #177. The industry has moved +6.7% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Alibaba and Texas Roadhouse. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.


