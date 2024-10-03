Back to top

CINF or CCCS: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Insurance - Property and Casualty sector have probably already heard of Cincinnati Financial (CINF - Free Report) and CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Cincinnati Financial has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that CINF has an improving earnings outlook. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

CINF currently has a forward P/E ratio of 20.87, while CCCS has a forward P/E of 29.79. We also note that CINF has a PEG ratio of 2.67. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CCCS currently has a PEG ratio of 2.74.

Another notable valuation metric for CINF is its P/B ratio of 1.68. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, CCCS has a P/B of 3.56.

Based on these metrics and many more, CINF holds a Value grade of B, while CCCS has a Value grade of F.

CINF has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than CCCS, so it seems like value investors will conclude that CINF is the superior option right now.


