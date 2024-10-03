We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts
In the latest market close, Rivian Automotive (RIVN - Free Report) reached $10.64, with a +1.92% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.09%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.08%.
Shares of the a manufacturer of motor vehicles and passenger cars have depreciated by 20.61% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 8.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.21%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Rivian Automotive in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.90, marking a 24.37% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.1 billion, indicating a 18.09% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$4 per share and a revenue of $4.75 billion, signifying shifts of +18.03% and +7.08%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Rivian Automotive. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.58% lower. Right now, Rivian Automotive possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, finds itself in the bottom 33% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.