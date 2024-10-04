Should You Invest in the SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR)?

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (
XAR Quick Quote XAR - Free Report) was launched on 09/28/2011, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Industrials - Aerospace & Defense segment of the equity market.
Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Additionally, sector ETFs offer convenient ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Industrials - Aerospace & Defense is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 1, placing it in top 6%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by State Street Global Advisors. It has amassed assets over $2.40 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Industrials - Aerospace & Defense segment of the equity market. XAR seeks to match the performance of the S&P Aerospace & Defense Select Industry Index before fees and expenses.
The S&P Aerospace & Defense Select Industry Index represents the aerospace & defense sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Stock Market Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the U.S. common stocks listed on the NYSE, AMEX, NASDAQ National Market and NASDAQ Global Select Market. The Aerospace & Defense Index is a modified equal weight index.
Costs
Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts, other things remaining the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.35%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.55%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Industrials sector--about 100% of the portfolio.
Looking at individual holdings, Lockheed Martin Corp (
LMT Quick Quote LMT - Free Report) accounts for about 5.36% of total assets, followed by Northrop Grumman Corp ( NOC Quick Quote NOC - Free Report) and Axon Enterprise Inc ( AXON Quick Quote AXON - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 49.96% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
The ETF return is roughly 17.98% so far this year and is up about 44.35% in the last one year (as of 10/03/2024). In that past 52-week period, it has traded between $109.60 and $159.24.
The ETF has a beta of 1.08 and standard deviation of 21.33% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 34 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.
Alternatives
SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, XAR is an outstanding option for investors seeking exposure to the Industrials ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (
PPA Quick Quote PPA - Free Report) tracks SPADE Defense Index and the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF ( ITA Quick Quote ITA - Free Report) tracks Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has $4.54 billion in assets, iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has $6.26 billion. PPA has an expense ratio of 0.58% and ITA charges 0.40%. Bottom Line
