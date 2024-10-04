Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Oct 3, 2024

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Caesars Entertainment (CZR - Free Report) shares rose 5.3% after the company announced a $1 billion senior note offering and a $500 million share buyback.
  • Shares of Humana Inc. (HUM - Free Report) plunged 11.8% after the company announced that it expects a decline in enrollment for its top-rated Medicare Advantage plans in 2025.
  • Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW - Free Report) shares rose 2.6% after the company reported the first quarter of fiscal 2025 revenues of $1.65 billion, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.36%.
  • RPM International Inc. (RPM - Free Report) shares rose 6.3% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2025 of $1.84 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.76 per share.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Humana Inc. (HUM) - free report >>

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) - free report >>

RPM International Inc. (RPM) - free report >>

Lamb Weston (LW) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary consumer-staples medical