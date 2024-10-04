We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
TAK or CTLT: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in stocks from the Medical - Drugs sector have probably already heard of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. (TAK - Free Report) and Catalent (CTLT - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.
We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.
Currently, both Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. and Catalent are holding a Zacks Rank of # 1 (Strong Buy). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that these stocks have improving earnings outlooks. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.
Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.
TAK currently has a forward P/E ratio of 9.08, while CTLT has a forward P/E of 47.23. We also note that TAK has a PEG ratio of 0.27. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CTLT currently has a PEG ratio of 1.57.
Another notable valuation metric for TAK is its P/B ratio of 0.91. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, CTLT has a P/B of 3.04.
Based on these metrics and many more, TAK holds a Value grade of A, while CTLT has a Value grade of C.
Both TAK and CTLT are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that TAK is the superior value option right now.