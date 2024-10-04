Back to top

Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.

Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

Fidelity Advisor Diversified Stock I

(FDTIX - Free Report) has a 0.57% expense ratio and 0.4% management fee. FDTIX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With yearly returns of 17.19% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Guinness Atkinson Global Innovators Fund

(IWIRX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 1.24%. Management fee: 0.75%. IWIRX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. This fund has managed to produce a robust 16.93% over the last five years.

AQR Small Cap Multi-Style R6

(QSERX - Free Report) : 0.5% expense ratio and 0.45% management fee. QSERX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund that usually targets companies with a market capitalization of less than $2 billion. With a five-year annual return of 13.21%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.


