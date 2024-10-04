We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Airgain (AIRG) This Year?
Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Airgain (AIRG - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Airgain is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 622 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Airgain is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIRG's full-year earnings has moved 5.4% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, AIRG has moved about 143.3% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 23.7%. As we can see, Airgain is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
TSMC (TSM - Free Report) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 72.6%.
In TSMC's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 5.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Airgain is a member of the Communication - Components industry, which includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #77 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 55.9% this year, meaning that AIRG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
TSMC, however, belongs to the Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry industry. Currently, this 1-stock industry is ranked #2. The industry has moved +72.6% so far this year.
Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to Airgain and TSMC as they could maintain their solid performance.