Is Byd Co. (BYDDY) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Byd Co., Ltd. (BYDDY - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Byd Co., Ltd. is one of 102 individual stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Byd Co., Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BYDDY's full-year earnings has moved 13% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, BYDDY has moved about 37.6% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group have lost about 7.8% on average. This means that Byd Co., Ltd. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Dorman Products (DORM - Free Report) is another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 30.3%.
In Dorman Products' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 9.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Byd Co., Ltd. is a member of the Automotive - Foreign industry, which includes 24 individual companies and currently sits at #160 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 13% this year, meaning that BYDDY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Dorman Products belongs to the Automotive - Replacement Parts industry. This 6-stock industry is currently ranked #30. The industry has moved -7.6% year to date.
Byd Co., Ltd. and Dorman Products could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.