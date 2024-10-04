We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging CuriosityStream (CURI) This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.
CuriosityStream Inc. is one of 273 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CuriosityStream Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CURI's full-year earnings has moved 21.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, CURI has gained about 261% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 3.5%. This means that CuriosityStream Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR (DDI - Free Report) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 104.1%.
Over the past three months, DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 13.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, CuriosityStream Inc. belongs to the Film and Television Production and Distribution industry, a group that includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #211 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 5.8% so far this year, so CURI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR falls under the Gaming industry. Currently, this industry has 41 stocks and is ranked #156. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +13.7%.
CuriosityStream Inc. and DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.