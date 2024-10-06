Invesco ( IVZ Quick Quote IVZ - Free Report) remains well-positioned for growth on the back of diversified offerings, efforts to enhance operating efficiency and solid assets under management (AUM) balance. However, a high intangible assets composition on the balance sheet and subdued revenue performance are major headwinds. Invesco’s Catalysts
Restructuring Moves & AUM Aid Invesco, Muted Revenues a Concern
Invesco (IVZ - Free Report) remains well-positioned for growth on the back of diversified offerings, efforts to enhance operating efficiency and solid assets under management (AUM) balance. However, a high intangible assets composition on the balance sheet and subdued revenue performance are major headwinds.
Invesco’s Catalysts
Invesco has been recording steady improvement in the AUM balance. The metric witnessed a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3% over the five years ended 2023. The OppenheimerFunds acquisition in 2019 led to a significant rise in the company’s AUM, turning it into one of the leading global asset managers. Invesco has been capitalizing on the rising demand for passive offerings, which constituted 42% of total AUM as of June 30, 2024, up from 34% in the corresponding period of 2023.
IVZ has been executing initiatives to enhance operating efficiency. The company surpassed its goal for net cost synergies from the OppenheimerFunds acquisition and achieved $200 million in annualized net savings before the planned schedule. While adjusted operating expenses experienced a 2.2% rise in 2023, the trend reversed in the first six months of 2024. The company aims to generate $60 million in annual net savings this year as part of the organizational changes.
Further, Invesco holds a strong footprint in Europe, Canada and the Asia-Pacific, besides the United States. As of June 30, 2024, roughly 28% of the total AUM was from clients residing outside the United States. The acquisitions of Intelliflo, a leading U.K.-based advisor-focused digital solutions firm, and Europe-based Source, a leading independent specialist provider of ETFs, helped the company enhancing global market share and footprint. Such strategic pursuits, as well as diversified offerings, are likely to support the company in generating further momentum from business in such regions.
Factors That Weigh on Invesco
Invesco’s subdued top-line expansion is a major concern. Though total operating revenues grew in the first half of 2024, the metric has been experiencing a downtrend since the second half of 2020. Despite having a robust institutional pipeline, diversified product offerings, alternative investment strategies and strong retail channels, revenues are likely to remain subdued in the near term due to a challenging operating backdrop.
A substantial amount of intangible assets in the IVZ’s balance sheet is another major challenge, as these are subject to an annual review. As of June 30, 2024, goodwill and intangible assets amounted to $14.4 billion (53.1% of Invesco’s total assets). Several factors may trigger the initiation of impairment of the book value of such assets, due to which their values will be written down. This is expected to negatively impact the company’s financials. In 2023, amortization and impairment of intangible assets-related charges hampered the company’s profitability, resulting in a net loss.
Invesco currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Over the past three months, shares of the company have risen 17.1%, outperforming the industry’s growth of 15.8%.
IVZ’s Peers Worth Considering
Some better-ranked asset managers worth a look are Ameriprise (AMP - Free Report) and SEI Investments (SEIC - Free Report) , carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Estimates for AMP’s current-year earnings have been revised marginally upward in the past week. Ameriprise’s shares have rallied 11% over the past three months.
Estimates for SEIC’s current-year earnings have been revised slightly north in the past seven days. Shares of SEI Investments have gained 6.7% over the past three months.