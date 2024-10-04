GitLab ( GTLB Quick Quote GTLB - Free Report) shares have declined 13% in the past month, outperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s appreciation of 6% and the Zacks Internet Software industry’s return of 8.6%. The underperformance can be attributed to challenging macroeconomic conditions and a cautious spending environment. However, we believe the sell-off is unwarranted, given the strong top-line growth prospect driven by an expanding clientele. In fact, we believe the dip offers a great opportunity for investors to accumulate GTLB shares. GTLB Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y
GitLab Declines 13% in a Month: Does the Dip Make the Stock a Buy?
GitLab (GTLB - Free Report) shares have declined 13% in the past month, outperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s appreciation of 6% and the Zacks Internet Software industry’s return of 8.6%.
The underperformance can be attributed to challenging macroeconomic conditions and a cautious spending environment. However, we believe the sell-off is unwarranted, given the strong top-line growth prospect driven by an expanding clientele.
In fact, we believe the dip offers a great opportunity for investors to accumulate GTLB shares.
GTLB Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y
GitLab reported earnings of 15 cents per share in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 50%. It had reported earnings of a penny in the year-ago quarter.
Revenues jumped 31% year over year to $182.6 million. This rise was driven by 34% growth in Subscription-self-managed and SaaS revenues.
In the second quarter of fiscal 2025, GitLab saw a 19% year-over-year increase in customers generating over $5,000 in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), bringing the total to 9,314.
Customers with ARR exceeding $100,000 surged by 33% year over year to reach 1,076. The company’s dollar-based Net Retention Rate was 126% for the reported quarter, indicating robust customer loyalty and growth potential.
AI-Driven Portfolio and Clientele Aids GTLB’s Prospects
GitLab has a comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps platform, which empowers to enhance developer productivity, improve operational efficiency, reduce security and compliance risks, and accelerate digital transformation efforts. This comprehensive solution integrates security throughout the development process.
GitLab Duo is the first AI solution that offers significant productivity and security benefits for developers. It achieves an impressive 90% reduction in time spent on toolchain operations, accelerates project lead times by 50% and enhances security by enabling 50% faster vulnerability detection.
Enterprises are using GitLab Duo with the DevSecOps platform, enabling developers to resolve pipeline issues six times faster. The combination of AI and GitLab's end-to-end platform is delivering impressive results for customers.
It has been recognized as a leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for DevOps Platforms, highlighting its strong position in the rapidly evolving AI landscape. GitLab was placed ahead of Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) and Atlassian (TEAM - Free Report) , while JFrog (FROG - Free Report) was placed in the challenger’s quadrant.
In the past month, Microsoft shares have returned 2%. However, Atlassian and JFrog shares have dropped 0.9% and 3%, respectively.
GitLab has announced the general availability of GitLab Duo Enterprise, a comprehensive AI add-on designed to support DevSecOps teams throughout every stage of the software development lifecycle (SDLC).
GTLB has launched GitLab Duo Enterprise, an AI add-on that supports DevSecOps teams throughout the software development lifecycle. This innovative solution is offered at a competitive price of $39 per user per month.
GTLB Raises Q3 and Fiscal 2025 Guidance
For the third quarter of fiscal 2025, GitLab expects revenues between $187 million and $188 million, indicating a growth rate of 25-26% year over year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal third quarter revenues is pegged at $187.64 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 25.37%.
GTLB expects non-GAAP earnings between 15 cents and 16 cents per share. The consensus mark for earnings is currently pegged at 15 cents per share, suggesting 66.7% growth over the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.
For fiscal 2025, GitLab expects revenues between $742 million and $744 million, indicating a growth rate of 28.18% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2025 revenues is pegged at $743.3 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 28.18%.
GTLB expects non-GAAP earnings between 45 cents and 47 cents per share. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 46 cents per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 130%.
Zacks Rank & Valuation
GitLab is currently trading at a premium, as suggested by a Value Score of F.
In terms of forward 12-month Price/Earnings (P/E), GTLB is currently trading at 92.65X higher than the broader sector’s 26.74X.
However, we believe GitLab’s strong portfolio and expanding clientele justify this premium.
GitLab currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.