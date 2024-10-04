We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
AXAHY or OSCR: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors looking for stocks in the Insurance - Multi line sector might want to consider either Axa Sa (AXAHY - Free Report) or Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.
The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.
Right now, Axa Sa is sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Oscar Health, Inc. has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that AXAHY has an improving earnings outlook. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.
Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.
AXAHY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 9.59, while OSCR has a forward P/E of 1,439.25. We also note that AXAHY has a PEG ratio of 1.12. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. OSCR currently has a PEG ratio of 38.02.
Another notable valuation metric for AXAHY is its P/B ratio of 1.50. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, OSCR has a P/B of 4.07.
These metrics, and several others, help AXAHY earn a Value grade of B, while OSCR has been given a Value grade of C.
AXAHY stands above OSCR thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that AXAHY is the superior value option right now.