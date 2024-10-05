We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
BRF (BRFS) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
In the latest trading session, BRF (BRFS - Free Report) closed at $4.30, marking a -0.69% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.9%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.81%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.22%.
Shares of the chicken, beef and pork producer have depreciated by 4.63% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 2.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of BRF in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect BRF to post earnings of $0.13 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 360%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.9 billion, indicating a 2.56% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $11.1 billion, indicating changes of +256.67% and +14.74%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for BRF. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 9.3% upward. As of now, BRF holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Digging into valuation, BRF currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.21. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.14.
One should further note that BRFS currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.25. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Food - Miscellaneous industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.7 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, positioning it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.