Check it out here >>
How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Computer and Technology Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter.
Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.
The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.
The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained
The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.
The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.
In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.
Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.
Should You Consider Paypal?
The final step today is to look at a stock that meets our ESP qualifications. Paypal (PYPL - Free Report) earns a #2 (Buy) 30 days from its next quarterly earnings release on November 6, 2024, and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $1.07 a share.
Paypal's Earnings ESP sits at +1.12%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $1.07 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.06. PYPL is also part of a large group of stocks that boast a positive ESP. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.
PYPL is part of a big group of Computer and Technology stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at Advanced Micro Devices (AMD - Free Report) as well.
Slated to report earnings on October 29, 2024, Advanced Micro Devices holds a #2 (Buy) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $0.91 a share 22 days from its next quarterly update.
Advanced Micro Devices' Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +0.22% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.91.
PYPL and AMD's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.
Find Stocks to Buy or Sell Before They're Reported
Use the Zacks Earnings ESP Filter to turn up stocks with the highest probability of positively, or negatively, surprising to buy or sell before they're reported for profitable earnings season trading. Check it out here >>