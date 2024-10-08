Back to top

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Crossed Above the 20-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, ANF crossed above the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular investing tool. Traders like this SMA because it offers a look back at a stock's price over a shorter period and helps smooth out price fluctuations. The 20-day can also show more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Similar to other SMAs, if a stock's price moves above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive, while price falling below the moving average can signal a downward trend.

Moving Average Chart for ANF

ANF could be on the verge of another rally after moving 11.8% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider ANF's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 6 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

Investors may want to watch ANF for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.


