We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Recently Broke Out Above the 200-Day Moving Average
Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, ANF broke through the 200-day moving average, which suggests a long-term bullish trend.
The 200-day simple moving average is widely-used by traders and analysts, and helps establish market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments over the long term. The indicator moves higher or lower together with longer-term price moves, serving as a support or resistance level.
Shares of ANF have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 11.8%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock, suggesting that ANF could be poised for a continued surge.
The bullish case solidifies once investors consider ANF's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 6 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.
Investors should think about putting ANF on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.