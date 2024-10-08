We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has COPT DEFENSE PR (CDP) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?
The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. COPT Defense (CDP - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
COPT Defense is one of 871 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. COPT Defense is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CDP's full-year earnings has moved 0.7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, CDP has moved about 21.2% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 18.1% on a year-to-date basis. This means that COPT Defense is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Hamilton Insurance (HG - Free Report) . The stock is up 25.4% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Hamilton Insurance's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 22.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, COPT Defense belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry, which includes 96 individual stocks and currently sits at #75 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 6.7% so far this year, meaning that CDP is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Hamilton Insurance, however, belongs to the Insurance - Multi line industry. Currently, this 40-stock industry is ranked #65. The industry has moved +17.4% so far this year.
Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on COPT Defense and Hamilton Insurance as they attempt to continue their solid performance.