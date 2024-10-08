We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Limbach (LMB) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?
The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Limbach (LMB - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.
Limbach is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 312 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Limbach is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LMB's full-year earnings has moved 8% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, LMB has moved about 70.2% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of 15.2% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Limbach is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
MediaAlpha, Inc. (MAX - Free Report) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 62%.
For MediaAlpha, Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 500% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Limbach belongs to the Building Products - Maintenance Service industry, a group that includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 15.5% so far this year, so LMB is performing better in this area.
In contrast, MediaAlpha, Inc. falls under the Technology Services industry. Currently, this industry has 167 stocks and is ranked #65. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +30.8%.
Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track Limbach and MediaAlpha, Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.