Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Bilibili (BILI) This Year?
Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Bilibili (BILI - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Bilibili is one of 621 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Bilibili is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BILI's full-year earnings has moved 19.6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, BILI has moved about 126.5% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 25.1%. This means that Bilibili is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Box (BOX - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 25.5%.
Over the past three months, Box's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 29.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Bilibili belongs to the Internet - Services industry, a group that includes 35 individual companies and currently sits at #102 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 18.5% this year, meaning that BILI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Box falls under the Internet - Software industry. Currently, this industry has 143 stocks and is ranked #74. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +26.2%.
Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to Bilibili and Box as they could maintain their solid performance.