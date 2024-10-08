We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Laird Superfood (LSF) Stock Jumps 20.7%: Will It Continue to Soar?
Laird Superfood, Inc. (LSF - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 20.7% higher at $6.29. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 38.9% gain over the past four weeks.
Laird Superfood’s growth has been driven by strong performance in its e-commerce segment, improved operational efficiency and expanding brand presence. The company saw a 47% year-over-year increase in its e-commerce segment during the second quarter of 2024, with Amazon sales surging by 80%, showcasing the company’s ability to scale through digital channels. Laird Superfood’s direct-to-consumer business has also been a driver, wherein sales grew 32%, fueled by a subscription model that provides a steady revenue stream and enhances customer loyalty.
This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.06 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +80%. Revenues are expected to be $10.6 million, up 15.5% from the year-ago quarter.
Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.
For Laird Superfood, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on LSF going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
Laird Superfood is part of the Zacks Food - Miscellaneous industry. BRF (BRFS - Free Report) , another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 0.7% lower at $4.30. BRFS has returned -4.6% in the past month.
For BRF
, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +40% over the past month to $0.13. This represents a change of +360% from what the company reported a year ago. BRF currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).