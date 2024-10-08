Johnson & Johnson Scraps Phase II Study on Antiviral for Dengue Virus

Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ Quick Quote JNJ - Free Report) announced that it has discontinued the phase II field study, which evaluated the company’s investigational antiviral candidate mosnodenvir (formerly JNJ-1802) for the prevention of dengue virus in patients aged between 18 years and 65 years.
JNJ decided to stop this study (NCT05201794) as part of the strategic reprioritization of its Communicable Diseases research and development (R&D) portfolio.
Year to date, shares of JNJ have risen 2.3% compared with the industry's growth of 18.5%.
More on JNJ's Dengue Virus Candidate Mosnodenvir
The phase II study evaluated the efficacy of mosnodenvir for preventing the dengue virus, a viral disease that spreads from mosquitoes to humans.
Previously, mosnodenvir demonstrated safety and was well tolerated in phase I and phase IIa studies. Data from the phase IIa human challenge study showed that treatment with mosnodenvir induced antiviral activity against dengue (DENV-3) in humans versus placebo.
Until now, no safety issues have been reported following treatment with mosnodenvir.
The company will share the efficacy data from the phase II field study, once the final data analysis is completed, at a future medical conference.
JNJ's Impressive Pipeline
Johnson & Johnson’s key areas of focus include immunology, infectious diseases & vaccines, neuroscience, cardiovascular & metabolism and oncology among others. JNJ has invested more than $60 billion in R&D in the last five years.
Key candidates in the company’s pipeline are nipocalimab, which is currently under review in the United States for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis. The candidate is also being evaluated in phase III studies for treating warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia and hemolytic disease of the fetus and newborn. Phase II studies are investigating nipocalimab for treating idiopathic inflammatory myopathy, sjogren's syndrome and systemic lupus erythematosus.
Other pipelines include milvexian, which is in phase III development for treating factor XI oral anticoagulant for secondary stroke prevention, acute coronary syndrome and atrial fibrillation, JNJ-2113 (moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis - phase III; ulcerative colitis – phase II), JNJ-4804 (co-antibody therapeutics for Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis and psoriatic arthritis – phase II).
JNJ's Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
JNJ currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks in the drug/biotech sector are
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( ANIP Quick Quote ANIP - Free Report) and Bioventus Inc. ( BVS Quick Quote BVS - Free Report) , each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present.
In the past 60 days, estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ 2024 earnings per share have moved up from $4.53 to $4.81. Earnings per share estimates for 2025 have improved from $5.38 to $5.86. Year to date, shares of ANIP have increased 3%.
ANIP’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 31.32%.
In the past 60 days, estimates for Bioventus’ 2024 earnings per share have increased from 27 cents to 40 cents. Earnings per share estimates for 2025 have improved from 43 cents to 45 cents. Year to date, shares of BVS have risen 41.8%.
BVS’ earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters while missing on the remaining occasion, with the average surprise being 102.86%.
