Citigroup (C) Stock Moves -0.06%: What You Should Know
Citigroup (C - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $62.60, demonstrating a -0.06% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.96%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.94%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.18%.
Shares of the U.S. bank have appreciated by 6.01% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's gain of 1.74% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.3%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Citigroup in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on October 15, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.38, reflecting a 9.21% decrease from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $19.89 billion, down 1.25% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $5.78 per share and a revenue of $80.62 billion, demonstrating changes of -4.3% and +2.75%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Citigroup should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.54% decrease. Citigroup presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Citigroup is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.83. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.43, which means Citigroup is trading at a discount to the group.
It's also important to note that C currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.69. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Banks - Major Regional industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.54 as of yesterday's close.
The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, placing it within the top 37% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.