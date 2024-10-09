Is Now the Right Time to Buy Core Laboratories After Its 14% YTD Rise?

Core Laboratories Inc. ( CLB Quick Quote CLB - Free Report) is an oilfield services company, operating in more than 50 countries, providing reservoir management and production enhancement to oil and gas companies. Despite a challenging market, CLB's shares have risen 13.9% year to date (YTD), outperforming the broader oil and energy sector's 8.2% growth. Additionally, CLB has not only surpassed the Field Services sub-industry but has also outperformed competitors like ProFrac Holding Corp. ( ACDC Quick Quote ACDC - Free Report) and Tetra Technologies ( TTI Quick Quote TTI - Free Report) . YTD Price Comparison Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
As illustrated in the chart above, CLB's impressive double-digit share performance can be attributed to several key factors. Let’s explore the driving forces behind its success and why the stock stands out in this challenging market.
Promising Earnings Growth
The Zacks Consensus Estimate indicates that CLB’s earnings per share are projected to be 95 cents for 2024 and $1.33 for 2025. This translates to impressive year-over-year growth of 18.75% and 39.65%, respectively. The optimistic outlook reflects the company’s strong fundamentals and growth potential.
Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar . Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Positive Momentum in Operating Income
Core Laboratories’second-quarter 2024 results highlighted improved profitability and financial health. Operating income increased 10% sequentially to $16.4 million and free cash flow (“FCF”) was $14.3 million. The company also reduced its net debt by $15.8 million in the quarter, bringing CLB’s leverage ratio to the lowest in five years.
Image Source: Core Laboratories Inc. Continued Growth in International Markets
CLB’s management expects continued growth, especially in international markets. Increased investments in onshore and offshore oil fields have been driving this trend. Crude oil demand is projected to rise 1-2 million barrels per day in 2024 and 2025. This growing demand is likely to keep pushing CLB's revenues and profits upward. As shown in the picture below, the Zacks Consensus Estimate indicates that CLB’s sales are projected to be $531.72 million for 2024 and $573.88 million for 2025. This indicates impressive year-over-year growth of 4.3% and 7.93%, respectively.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
CLB’s operations are largely driven by international markets with around 80% of its revenues coming from outside the United States. In second-quarter 2024, the Reservoir Description segment’s revenues grew 3.5% year over year, reflecting rising demand for its services across international oilfields. The company's Middle Eastern operations are poised to benefit from increased face-to-face engagements with operators, reinforcing multi-year growth opportunities.
Innovation and Competitive Edge
Core Laboratories continues to innovate with advanced technologies like the Dual Energy Computed Tomography for reservoir description and its HERO-oriented FRAC technology in production enhancement. These offerings help clients optimize well productivity and recovery rates, providing CLB with a competitive edge in a technology-driven industry.
Commitment to Financial Discipline
CLB has demonstrated a strong commitment to financial discipline. The company generated substantial free cash flow and has been directing excess cash toward reducing debt. This strategy has resulted in a healthier balance sheet with a lower leverage ratio and expectations for continued FCF growth.
Asset-Light Business Model
The company’s asset-light approach enables it to generate high returns on invested capital (ROIC). Core's focus on maximizing free cash flow through disciplined capital spending has resulted in a ROIC of 8%. This business model positions CLB to maintain profitability even during periods of lower capital expenditure by clients.
Final Thoughts for CLB Stock
Given these positive trends, we believe this could be a great time to consider buying CLB stock. The company’s strong fundamentals, commitment to shareholder returns and competitive edge in technology suggest that it has plenty of room for growth. CLB is currently 20% lower than its 52-week high, presenting an attractive entry point for investors. If you’re looking to invest in the oilfield services industry, adding this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock to your portfolio will be a smart move. You can see
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .
Image: Shutterstock
