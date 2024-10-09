Countdown to JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from JPMorgan Chase & Co. (
JPM Quick Quote JPM - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $4.02 per share, indicating a decline of 7.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $41.01 billion, representing an increase of 2.9% year over year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain JPMorgan Chase & Co. metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Consumer & Community Banking- Revenue By Line of Business- Card Services & Auto' should arrive at $6.14 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +6.5% year over year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Consumer & Community Banking- Revenue By Line of Business- Banking & Wealth Management' of $10.40 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -8.3%.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Net Revenue- Line of Business Net Revenue- Asset & Wealth Management' will likely reach $5.31 billion. The estimate points to a change of +6.2% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Consumer & Community Banking- Revenue By Line of Business- Home Lending' will reach $1.23 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -1.6% year over year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Net Revenue- Line of Business Net Revenue- Consumer & Community Banking' should come in at $17.77 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -3.2% from the prior-year quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Interest Earning Assets - Average Balance' at $3,480.32 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $3,331.73 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus estimate for 'Total Non-Performing Assets' stands at $8.69 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $8.13 billion.
Analysts expect 'Total Non-Performing Loans' to come in at $7.96 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $7.52 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts forecast 'Tier 1 Capital Ratio' to reach 16.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 15.9% in the same quarter last year.
Analysts predict that the 'Total Capital Ratio' will reach 18.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 17.8%.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Tier 1 leverage ratio' will reach 7.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 7.1%.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' reaching $22.74 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $22.86 billion.
View all Key Company Metrics for JPMorgan Chase & Co. here>>> Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. have demonstrated returns of -2.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), JPM is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
Image: Bigstock
Countdown to JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $4.02 per share, indicating a decline of 7.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $41.01 billion, representing an increase of 2.9% year over year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain JPMorgan Chase & Co. metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Consumer & Community Banking- Revenue By Line of Business- Card Services & Auto' should arrive at $6.14 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +6.5% year over year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Consumer & Community Banking- Revenue By Line of Business- Banking & Wealth Management' of $10.40 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -8.3%.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Net Revenue- Line of Business Net Revenue- Asset & Wealth Management' will likely reach $5.31 billion. The estimate points to a change of +6.2% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Consumer & Community Banking- Revenue By Line of Business- Home Lending' will reach $1.23 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -1.6% year over year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Net Revenue- Line of Business Net Revenue- Consumer & Community Banking' should come in at $17.77 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -3.2% from the prior-year quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Interest Earning Assets - Average Balance' at $3,480.32 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $3,331.73 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus estimate for 'Total Non-Performing Assets' stands at $8.69 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $8.13 billion.
Analysts expect 'Total Non-Performing Loans' to come in at $7.96 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $7.52 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts forecast 'Tier 1 Capital Ratio' to reach 16.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 15.9% in the same quarter last year.
Analysts predict that the 'Total Capital Ratio' will reach 18.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 17.8%.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Tier 1 leverage ratio' will reach 7.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 7.1%.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' reaching $22.74 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $22.86 billion.
View all Key Company Metrics for JPMorgan Chase & Co. here>>>
Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. have demonstrated returns of -2.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), JPM is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>