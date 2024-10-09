Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Oct 8, 2024

  • Shares of Pfizer Inc. ((PFE - Free Report) ) rose 2.2% on reports that activist investor Starboard Value acquired around $1 billion stake in the company in a bid to stage a turnaround for the ailing company.
  • Wynn Resorts, Limited’s ((WYNN - Free Report) ) shares gained 0.9% after the company declared on Friday that it received its first gaming operator license in the United Arab Emirates.
  • Shares of Alphabet Inc. ((GOOGL - Free Report) ) declined 2.2% after a U.S. judge ordered the company to overhaul its mobile app business to allow Android phone users more options.
  • Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.’s ((APD - Free Report) ) shares jumped 9.5% on a report that activist hedge fund Mantle Ridge had acquired a stake in the company.

