Should Value Investors Buy Plains Group (PAGP) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Plains Group (PAGP - Free Report) . PAGP is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 12.25, while its industry has an average P/E of 17.02. Over the last 12 months, PAGP's Forward P/E has been as high as 18.70 and as low as 9.29, with a median of 12.02.

Finally, investors should note that PAGP has a P/CF ratio of 3.08. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 10.66. Over the past year, PAGP's P/CF has been as high as 3.26 and as low as 2.39, with a median of 2.86.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Plains Group's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that PAGP is an impressive value stock right now.


