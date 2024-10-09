We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
YETI vs. SRAD: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors with an interest in Leisure and Recreation Products stocks have likely encountered both Yeti (YETI - Free Report) and Sportradar Group AG (SRAD - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.
Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.
Right now, Yeti is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Sportradar Group AG has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that YETI is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.
Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.
YETI currently has a forward P/E ratio of 15.74, while SRAD has a forward P/E of 596.50. We also note that YETI has a PEG ratio of 1.08. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. SRAD currently has a PEG ratio of 15.02.
Another notable valuation metric for YETI is its P/B ratio of 5.03. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, SRAD has a P/B of 14.02.
These metrics, and several others, help YETI earn a Value grade of B, while SRAD has been given a Value grade of F.
YETI sticks out from SRAD in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that YETI is the better option right now.