DXC vs. DT: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in Computers - IT Services stocks are likely familiar with DXC Technology Company. (DXC - Free Report) and Dynatrace (DT - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.
The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.
DXC Technology Company. and Dynatrace are sporting Zacks Ranks of #1 (Strong Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that DXC likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than DT has recently. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.
Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.
DXC currently has a forward P/E ratio of 7.11, while DT has a forward P/E of 41.72. We also note that DXC has a PEG ratio of 1.80. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. DT currently has a PEG ratio of 4.35.
Another notable valuation metric for DXC is its P/B ratio of 1.20. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, DT has a P/B of 7.70.
These are just a few of the metrics contributing to DXC's Value grade of A and DT's Value grade of F.
DXC stands above DT thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that DXC is the superior value option right now.