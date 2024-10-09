We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Urban Edge Properties (UE) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?
All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.
Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.
Urban Edge Properties in Focus
Urban Edge Properties (UE - Free Report) is headquartered in New York, and is in the Finance sector. The stock has seen a price change of 14.43% since the start of the year. Currently paying a dividend of $0.17 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 3.25%. In comparison, the REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry's yield is 3.9%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.5%.
In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $0.68 is up 6.3% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Urban Edge Properties has increased its dividend 3 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 2.08%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, Urban Edge Properties's payout ratio is 53%, which means it paid out 53% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.
Looking at this fiscal year, UE expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 is $1.31 per share, with earnings expected to increase 4.80% from the year ago period.
Bottom Line
From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.
Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, UE is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).