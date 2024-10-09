We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Wix.com (WIX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Wix.com (WIX - Free Report) closed at $158.11, marking a +0.02% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.97%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.45%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the cloud-based web development company had gained 1.07% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.41% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Wix.com in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.44, marking a 30.91% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $443.27 million, up 12.55% from the year-ago period.
WIX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.85 per share and revenue of $1.75 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +33.26% and +12.37%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Wix.com should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. As of now, Wix.com holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Wix.com is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.03. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 27.99 for its industry.
One should further note that WIX currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.21. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Computers - IT Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.75.
The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, placing it within the top 17% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.