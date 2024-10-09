We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
In the latest market close, NextEra Energy Partners (NEP - Free Report) reached $25.32, with a -0.24% movement compared to the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.97% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.45%.
Shares of the limited partnership for clean-energy projects have appreciated by 5.18% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.76% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 5.41%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of NextEra Energy Partners in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners to post earnings of $0.51 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 10.53%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $325.11 million, showing a 11.42% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.20 per share and a revenue of $1.28 billion, indicating changes of +547.06% and +2.52%, respectively, from the former year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for NextEra Energy Partners. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 26.13% upward. NextEra Energy Partners is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In the context of valuation, NextEra Energy Partners is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 11.54. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.25.
The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.