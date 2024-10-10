Should You Invest in the SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB)?

The SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (
Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Sector ETFs also provide investors access to a broad group of companies in particular sectors that offer low risk and diversified exposure. Industrials - Engineering and Construction is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 13, placing it in bottom 19%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by State Street Global Advisors. It has amassed assets over $2.34 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Industrials - Engineering and Construction segment of the equity market. XHB seeks to match the performance of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index before fees and expenses.
The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the US common stocks listed on the NYSE, AMEX, NASDAQ National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges. The Homebuilders Index is a modified equal weight index.
Costs
Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts if all other fundamentals are the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.35%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.52%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Consumer Discretionary sector--about 65.20% of the portfolio, followed by Industrials.
Looking at individual holdings, Dr Horton Inc (
DHI Quick Quote DHI - Free Report) accounts for about 3.84% of total assets, followed by Nvr Inc ( NVR Quick Quote NVR - Free Report) and Allegion Plc ( ALLE Quick Quote ALLE - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 35.07% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
Year-to-date, the SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF return is roughly 28.05% so far, and is up about 63.68% over the last 12 months (as of 10/09/2024). XHB has traded between $69.36 and $124.99 in this past 52-week period.
The ETF has a beta of 1.43 and standard deviation of 28.04% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 37 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.
Alternatives
SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, XHB is a sufficient option for those seeking exposure to the Industrials ETFs area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
Invesco Building & Construction ETF (
PKB Quick Quote PKB - Free Report) tracks Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index. The fund has $393.03 million in assets. PKB has an expense ratio of 0.62%. Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe.
Zacks ETF Center.
