We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is China Shenhua Energy Co. (CSUAY) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is China Shenhua Energy Co. (CSUAY - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.
China Shenhua Energy Co. is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 243 different companies and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. China Shenhua Energy Co. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSUAY's full-year earnings has moved 2.4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Our latest available data shows that CSUAY has returned about 26.7% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 7% on average. This shows that China Shenhua Energy Co. is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, Cheniere Energy (LNG - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 10.1%.
Over the past three months, Cheniere Energy's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 14.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, China Shenhua Energy Co. belongs to the Coal industry, a group that includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #78 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 0.7% so far this year, so CSUAY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Cheniere Energy, however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry. Currently, this 34-stock industry is ranked #239. The industry has moved +8.8% so far this year.
Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to China Shenhua Energy Co. and Cheniere Energy as they could maintain their solid performance.