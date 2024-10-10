We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Industria de Diseno Textil (IDEXY) This Year?
Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Industria de Diseno Textil SA (IDEXY - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Industria de Diseno Textil SA is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 213 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Industria de Diseno Textil SA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IDEXY's full-year earnings has moved 2.1% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, IDEXY has gained about 33.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 20.1% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Industria de Diseno Textil SA is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Burlington Stores (BURL - Free Report) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 29.4%.
The consensus estimate for Burlington Stores' current year EPS has increased 2.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Industria de Diseno Textil SA belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, a group that includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #88 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 11.6% this year, meaning that IDEXY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Burlington Stores falls under the Retail - Discount Stores industry. Currently, this industry has 9 stocks and is ranked #217. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +18.5%.
Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Industria de Diseno Textil SA and Burlington Stores as they could maintain their solid performance.