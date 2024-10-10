Back to top

Can ADI's New Developer-Centric Offerings Push the Stock Higher?

Analog Devices (ADI - Free Report) announced the launch of CodeFusion Studio, a new embedded software development environment based on Microsoft’s Visual Studio code on Monday. 

This will be ADI’s first-ever fully integrated suite comprising software and security solutions.

CodeFusion Studio uses a modern integrated development environment and command-line interface, incorporating open-source configuration and profiling tools to simplify development on multiple processors and drive efficiency and enhanced security.

CodeFusion Studio will be available for download on ADI's new Developer Portal, a complete resource hub, offering extensive documentation, support, partnerships and community engagement.

ADI’s Strong Partner Base Aids Prospects

Analog Devices’ strategic partnership with India’s Tata Group to boost the latter’s electronic manufacturing ecosystem marks a significant achievement. Tata Electronics, Tata Motors and Tejas Networks signed a Memorandum of Understanding with ADI to use its products in Tata applications mostly in electric vehicles and network infrastructure.

ADI’s latest collaboration with Honeywell (HON - Free Report) to digitize commercial spaces without replacing existing wiring, reducing costs and downtime is a notable development.

Analog Devices recently teamed up with Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM - Free Report) to secure long-term wafer capacity via Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing. This partnership, while ensuring a stable chip supply and facilitating rapid scaling and increased output to meet customer needs can be beneficial for ADI.

Analog Devices and BMW Group’s announcement of the early adoption of E²B, ADI's 10BASE-T1S Ethernet to the Edge bus technology within the automotive industry, is a noteworthy development. BMW will leverage ADI’s E²B for ambient lighting system design in its vehicles.

Analog Devices Suffers Persistent Headwinds

Despite having a diverse portfolio and strategic alliances, macroeconomic challenges remain a concern. Geopolitical tensions and recessionary fears are major negatives.

ADI faces stiff competition from players like Texas Instruments (TXN - Free Report) , which is also making efforts to integrate generative AI capabilities into its products.

On a year-to-date basis, ADI has underperformed TXN, which gained 18.5%.

ADI shares have plunged 15.5% year to date against the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s return of 22.2%.

In the first half of fiscal 2024, ADI reported revenues of $4.67 billion, down 36% year-ago period. This underperformance can be firmly pointed toward the softness in the industrial, communications and automotive end markets.

Earnings Estimate Revisions Trend Higher for ADI

For fourth-quarter fiscal 2024, ADI expects revenues of $2.40 billion (+/- $100 million), up 4% sequentially at the midpoint. 

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 revenues is pegged at $2.40 billion, indicating a fall of 11.58% year over year.

ADI anticipates a non-GAAP operating margin of 41% (+/- 100 bps).

It expects the Industrial and Consumer end markets to increase, Communications to be flattish and Automotive to decrease.

ADI expects non-GAAP earnings to be $1.63 (+/- $0.10) per share. 

The consensus mark for fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings is pegged at $1.63 per share, up by a couple of pennies for the past 60 days, suggesting a decline of 18.91% year over year.

Zacks Rank and Valuation

ADI shares currently have a stretched valuation, as suggested by a Value Score of D.

Analog Devices stock is trading with a forward 12-month Price/Sales of 11X compared with the industry’s 7.85X.

ADI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), implying that investors should wait for a favorable entry point to accumulate the stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


