Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.
If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider
Fidelity Advisor Technology M(FATEX - Free Report) . FATEX is part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category that invests in technology and lets investors own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector, but with a much more diversified approach. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 1.21%, management fee of 0.53%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 24.65%.
JPMorgan Large Cap Value Fund R5(JLVRX - Free Report) : 0.54% expense ratio and 0.4% management fee. JLVRX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With yearly returns of 14.46% over the last five years, JLVRX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
Principal Mid Cap R3(PMBMX - Free Report) : 1.15% expense ratio and 0.58% management fee. PMBMX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. With a five-year annual return of 11.85%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.