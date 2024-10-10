Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Company News for Oct 10, 2024

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of Helen of Troy Limited ((HELE - Free Report) ) jumped 17.9% after the company reported second-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.21 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.08 per share.
  • The Boeing Company’s ((BA - Free Report) ) shares declined 3.4% after talks between the company and its key manufacturing union over pay raise broke down. 
  • Shares of Arcadium Lithium plc ((ALTM - Free Report) ) surged 30.9% after Rio Tinto Group ((RIO - Free Report) ) said that it would acquire the miner for $5.85 per share.
  • Microsoft Corporation’s ((MSFT - Free Report) ) shares gained 0.7% on the broader tech rally.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


The Boeing Company (BA) - free report >>

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) - free report >>

Rio Tinto PLC (RIO) - free report >>

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) - free report >>

Arcadium Lithium PLC (ALTM) - free report >>

Published in

aerospace consumer-staples tech-stocks