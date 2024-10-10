We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Finance Stocks Lagging Bankinter (BKNIY) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Bankinter SA (BKNIY - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Bankinter SA is one of 871 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Bankinter SA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BKNIY's full-year earnings has moved 3.3% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, BKNIY has gained about 27.2% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 17.9%. This means that Bankinter SA is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Reinsurance Group (RGA - Free Report) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 33.7%.
Over the past three months, Reinsurance Group's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Bankinter SA belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry, which includes 65 individual stocks and currently sits at #52 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 12.8% this year, meaning that BKNIY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Reinsurance Group falls under the Insurance - Life Insurance industry. Currently, this industry has 15 stocks and is ranked #25. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +23.2%.
Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Bankinter SA and Reinsurance Group as they attempt to continue their solid performance.