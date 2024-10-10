We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Docusign (DOCU) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?
The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. DocuSign (DOCU - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
DocuSign is one of 312 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. DocuSign is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DOCU's full-year earnings has moved 20.8% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, DOCU has moved about 16.5% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have gained about 15.2% on average. As we can see, DocuSign is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Cantaloupe (CTLP - Free Report) . The stock has returned 21.5% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Cantaloupe's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 13.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, DocuSign belongs to the Technology Services industry, which includes 167 individual stocks and currently sits at #80 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 30.3% so far this year, meaning that DOCU is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
Cantaloupe, however, belongs to the Financial Transaction Services industry. Currently, this 43-stock industry is ranked #84. The industry has moved +10.6% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track DocuSign and Cantaloupe. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.