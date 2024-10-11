For the quarter ended September 2024, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (
Compared to Estimates, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended September 2024, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM - Free Report) reported revenue of $42.65 billion, up 7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.37, compared to $4.33 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.87% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $41.06 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.02, the EPS surprise was +8.71%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how JPMorgan Chase & Co. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for JPMorgan Chase & Co. here>>>
- Net loan charged-off on Average loans (Total retained loans): 0.7% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 0.7%.
- Book value per share: $115.15 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $113.62.
- Total Interest Earning Assets - Average Balance: $3,621.77 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3,480.32 billion.
- Total Non-Performing Assets: $8.63 billion versus $8.69 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
- Consumer & Community Banking- Revenue By Line of Business- Banking & Wealth Management: $10.09 billion versus $10.43 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.1% change.
- Consumer & Community Banking- Revenue By Line of Business- Home Lending: $1.30 billion compared to the $1.23 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.4% year over year.
- Consumer & Community Banking- Revenue By Line of Business- Card Services & Auto: $6.41 billion compared to the $6.15 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.1% year over year.
- Total Net Revenue- Line of Business Net Revenue- Commercial & Investment Bank: $17.02 billion compared to the $16.93 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
- Commercial & Investment Bank- Revenue by Business- Payments: $4.37 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.40 billion.
- Commercial & Investment Bank- Revenue by Business- Total Banking & Payments: $8.65 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8.72 billion.
- Total Net Revenue- Line of Business Net Revenue- Consumer & Community Banking: $17.79 billion versus $17.81 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.1% change.
- Commercial & Investment Bank- Revenue by Business- Equity Markets: $2.62 billion versus $2.31 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. have returned +3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.