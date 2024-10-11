Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Company News for Oct 11, 2024

  • Shares Delta Air Lines, Inc. ((DAL - Free Report) ) declined 11% after the company reported third-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.50 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.56 per share. 
  • Domino's Pizza, Inc.’s ((DPZ - Free Report) ) shares fell 1.1% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2024 revenues of $1.08 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.1 billion. 
  • Shares of Neogen Corporation ((NEOG - Free Report) ) tumbled 7.1% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $0.07 per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.10 per share. 
  • 10x Genomics, Inc.’s ((TXG - Free Report) ) shares plummeted 24.7% after the company said that it expects its third-quarter revenues to be around $151.7 million, down 1% from year-ago levels.

