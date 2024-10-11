We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Are Transportation Stocks Lagging Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 135 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for WAB's full-year earnings has moved 1.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, WAB has gained about 45% so far this year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have gained an average of 1.2%. As we can see, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
One other Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM - Free Report) . The stock is up 88.6% year-to-date.
In ZIM Integrated Shipping Services' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 227.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
To break things down more, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies belongs to the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry, a group that includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #46 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 31% so far this year, meaning that WAB is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, however, belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry. Currently, this 43-stock industry is ranked #158. The industry has moved +28.3% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.