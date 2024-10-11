We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Acadia Realty Trust (AKR - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.
Acadia Realty Trust is a member of our Finance group, which includes 871 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Acadia Realty Trust is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AKR's full-year earnings has moved 0.6% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, AKR has returned 37.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 17.6% on average. This shows that Acadia Realty Trust is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Arch Capital Group (ACGL - Free Report) . The stock has returned 53.4% year-to-date.
In Arch Capital Group's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 6.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Acadia Realty Trust is a member of the REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry, which includes 20 individual companies and currently sits at #56 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 5.7% so far this year, so AKR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Arch Capital Group falls under the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry. Currently, this industry has 40 stocks and is ranked #44. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +26.9%.
Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Acadia Realty Trust and Arch Capital Group. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.