Has Royal Gold (RGLD) Outpaced Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Basic Materials stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Royal Gold (RGLD - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Basic Materials peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Royal Gold is a member of our Basic Materials group, which includes 235 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Royal Gold is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RGLD's full-year earnings has moved 4.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Our latest available data shows that RGLD has returned about 15.8% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Basic Materials stocks have gained an average of 0.8%. This means that Royal Gold is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Sandstorm Gold (SAND - Free Report) is another Basic Materials stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 15.9%.
Over the past three months, Sandstorm Gold's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 12.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Royal Gold belongs to the Mining - Gold industry, which includes 38 individual stocks and currently sits at #93 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 26.3% so far this year, so RGLD is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Sandstorm Gold is also part of the same industry.
Royal Gold and Sandstorm Gold could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.