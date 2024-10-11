We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
PHG or RMD: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors with an interest in Medical - Products stocks have likely encountered both Royal Philips (PHG - Free Report) and ResMed (RMD - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.
We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.
Right now, both Royal Philips and ResMed are sporting a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that these stocks have improving earnings outlooks. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.
Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.
PHG currently has a forward P/E ratio of 20.06, while RMD has a forward P/E of 26.39. We also note that PHG has a PEG ratio of 1.04. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. RMD currently has a PEG ratio of 2.15.
Another notable valuation metric for PHG is its P/B ratio of 2.33. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, RMD has a P/B of 7.19.
These are just a few of the metrics contributing to PHG's Value grade of A and RMD's Value grade of C.
Both PHG and RMD are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that PHG is the superior value option right now.