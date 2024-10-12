Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Toyota Motor Corporation (
TM Quick Quote TM - Free Report) closed at $174.06, marking a -0.17% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.61% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.97%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.33%.
Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 1.04% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector with its gain of 1.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.36%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Toyota Motor Corporation in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.39, down 32.87% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $79.78 billion, indicating a 0.81% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $21.70 per share and revenue of $323.54 billion, indicating changes of -14.4% and +3.67%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Toyota Motor Corporation. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.68% higher. Currently, Toyota Motor Corporation is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Toyota Motor Corporation currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.03. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 6.92.
Meanwhile, TM's PEG ratio is currently 0.3. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Automotive - Foreign industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.72 as of yesterday's close.
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 201, finds itself in the bottom 21% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Toyota Motor Corporation (TM - Free Report) closed at $174.06, marking a -0.17% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.61% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.97%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.33%.
Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 1.04% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector with its gain of 1.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.36%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Toyota Motor Corporation in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.39, down 32.87% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $79.78 billion, indicating a 0.81% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $21.70 per share and revenue of $323.54 billion, indicating changes of -14.4% and +3.67%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Toyota Motor Corporation. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.68% higher. Currently, Toyota Motor Corporation is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Toyota Motor Corporation currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.03. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 6.92.
Meanwhile, TM's PEG ratio is currently 0.3. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Automotive - Foreign industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.72 as of yesterday's close.
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 201, finds itself in the bottom 21% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.