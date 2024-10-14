We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Uber (UBER) Moves 10.8% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
Uber Technologies (UBER - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 10.8% higher at $86.34. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 14.4% gain over the past four weeks.
The uptick was owing to Tesla's (TSLA - Free Report) disappointing Robotaxi event. The event failed to excite investors due to the lack of detail provided by TSLA on its latest full self-driving technology advancements. TSLA’s failure to provide insight on its ride-sharing service strategy also dampaned enthusiasm of investors. Tesla's unimpressive event buoyed shares of ride-sharing companies like UBER.
This ride-hailing company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.41 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +310%. Revenues are expected to be $11 billion, up 18.4% from the year-ago quarter.
While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.
For Uber, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 3.8% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on UBER going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
