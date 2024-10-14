What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Marsh & McLennan (MMC) Q3 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Marsh & McLennan (
MMC Quick Quote MMC - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.61 per share, reflecting an increase of 2.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $5.7 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.9%.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.6% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Marsh & McLennan metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Consulting' will reach $2.31 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.6% from the year-ago quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Risk and Insurance services' should come in at $3.40 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +6.6% year over year.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Guy Carpenter' will reach $381.98 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.4% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Fiduciary Interest Income' to reach $124.20 million. The estimate points to a change of -5.2% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts expect 'Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Marsh- APAC' to come in at $335.28 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.8% year over year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Marsh- EMEA' of $737.03 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.5% from the prior-year quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Marsh- US and Canada' should arrive at $1.69 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.9%.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Marsh- Latin America' stands at $142.09 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6%.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Organic/Underlying Revenue Growth - Consolidated' will reach 5.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 10% in the same quarter last year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Organic/Underlying Revenue Growth - Total Risk and Insurance Service' will likely reach 5.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 11%.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Organic/Underlying Revenue Growth - Guy Carpenter' reaching 6.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 8%.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Organic/Underlying Revenue Growth - Total Consulting' at 5.1%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 9% in the same quarter of the previous year.
Over the past month, Marsh & McLennan shares have recorded returns of -2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MMC will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.
Image: Bigstock
What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Marsh & McLennan (MMC) Q3 Earnings
